Health unit reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 21 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 1,108 new cases and two additional deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s — both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, 48 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 34 are community acquired, 25 are outbreak related, six are travel and 995 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 4,084 active cases in the community.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks, 35 community outbreaks, six hospital outbreaks and 26 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 31,746 cases since the pandemic began with 27,152 listed as resolved.

There have been 510 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 840,015 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.8 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.