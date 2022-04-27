Health unit reports 108 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 108 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

WECHU says there are now 364 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, four are community outbreaks, three are hospital outbreaks and 19 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 608 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.7 per cent have received two doses.

51.5 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 14,805 local residents have received a fourth dose.