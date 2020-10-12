Health Unit Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday with a wide range of causes.

On the new cases, six were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are travel related, one is listed as community spread, another is in a local health care worker while the remaining case is still under investigation.

The region now has 2,732 confirmed cases of the virus along with 76 deaths.

No schools or long-term care homes are on the health unit's list of outbreaks, but one farm in Kingsville remains under outbreak protocol.