Health Unit Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, one is related to an outbreak, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and four are still under investigation.

There are now 282 active cases in the community.

25 confirmed cases are in hospital with five people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,606 cases since the pandemic began with 12,923 listed as resolved.

There is one outbreak at a retirement home along with seven workplace outbreaks and five community outbreaks.

There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.