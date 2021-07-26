Health Unit Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Saturday.

Of the confirmed cases announced, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and seven are still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 24 active cases in the community, with four being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,995 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,821 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 11 are the Delta variant.

Two confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,869 cases since the pandemic began with 16,410 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 530,447 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.1 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

66.9 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.