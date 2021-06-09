Health Unit Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; One Additional Death

The local health unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and seven are still under investigation.

There have been 1,875 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,725 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 147 active cases in the community, with 60 being variant of concern cases.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,688 cases since the pandemic began with 16,109 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 431 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 316,337 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 71.9 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

15.5 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.