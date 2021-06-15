Health Unit Reports 13 New COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, two are travel related outside of North America, and eight are still under investigation.

There have been 1,918 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,762 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 93 active cases in the community, with 33 being variant of concern cases.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,742 cases since the pandemic began with 16,216 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 347,759 doses of the vaccine has been administered.