Health Unit Reports 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Four are workers are from the agri-farm sector, three are connected through separate workplaces, two are close contact and one is a non-healthcare worker from Michigan.

The health unit says four cases remain under investigation.

Six workplaces, all in Leamington, Ont. and Kingsville, Ont., remain under outbreak protocols.

Two outbreaks are also being reported in the long-term health care sector at Devonshire Retirement Residence and Riverside Place.

Essex County now has 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 68 deaths and 1184 cases resolved.

Ontario has 130 new cases for 36,594 positive tests with 2,716 deaths.

There are now 107,346 cases nationwide — 8,773deaths and 71,266 people have recovered.



