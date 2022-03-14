Health unit reports 142 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 142 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

The health unit says there are now 194 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 10 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreak and five are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 585 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.0 per cent have received two doses.

53.8 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.