Health Unit Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, two are travel related and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 65 active cases in the community, with 14 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,023 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,825 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 34 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

Two confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,938 cases since the pandemic began with 16,438 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 545,334 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

67.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.