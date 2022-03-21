Health unit reports 201 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 201 new high risk cases and and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

The health unit says there are now 228 active high risk cases in the area.

There are six active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and three are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 589 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent have received two doses.

50.5 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.