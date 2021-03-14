Health Unit Reports 25 New Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the region's total to 13,405.

Of the new cases, 11 are still under investigation, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six others are outbreak related while the remaining two are considered community spread.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 397.

There are currently 31 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 42,640 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at four workplaces and four long-term care homes while the health unit continues to deal with three school, two community and one hospital outbreak.