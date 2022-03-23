Health unit reports 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital, with three in ICU

The local health unit is reporting 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 88 new high risk cases but no new deaths in Windsor-Essex.

There are now 311 active high risk cases in the area, and there are eight active outbreaks in the region.

Three are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and four are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 591 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent have received two doses.

50.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.