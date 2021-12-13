Health unit reports 263 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 263 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

The health unit says that 264 cases were reported since Friday, but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of 263 cases was observed.

According to the health unit, 99 were reported on December 11, 98 were reported on December 12, and 67 were reported on December 13.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 116 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 67 are community acquired, two are outbreak related, one is travel and 78 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 621 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,842 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,827 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, 10 school/child care outbreaks, five community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

34 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,850 cases since the pandemic began with 21,750 listed as resolved.

There have been 479 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 710,165 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.