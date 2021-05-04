Health Unit Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 13 are still under investigation.

There have been 974 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 886 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, two have been identified as the South African variant and three have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 386 active cases in the community, 129 are variant of concern cases.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,596 cases since the pandemic began with 14,796 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks, and there is an outbreak at a long term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 171,924 doses of the vaccine has been administered.