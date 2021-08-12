Health Unit Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 10 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 165 active cases in the community, with 78 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,140 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 142 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks.

One confirmed case is in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,106 cases since the pandemic began with 16,504 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 554,359 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

69.0 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.