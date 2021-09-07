Health unit reports 304 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 304 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 100 were reported on September 4, 83 were reported on September 5, 50 were reported on September 6, and 71 were reported on September 7.

72 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases, 34 cases are community acquired, 14 cases are outbreak related, 8 cases are travel related and 176 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 616 active cases in the community, with 347 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 3,359 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,350 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 18,667 cases since the pandemic began with 17,612 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 583,310 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

73.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.