Health unit reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, one is outbreak related, one is travel and one is still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 247 active cases in the community, with 131 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,592 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,583 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, three school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one outbreak at retirement home.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,119 cases since the pandemic began with 19,414 listed as resolved.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 625,157 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.