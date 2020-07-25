Health Unit Reports 32 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit reported 32 new cases Saturday bringing the region's total to 2,156.

Of the cases, 19 are workers from the agri-farm sector, eight were caused by community spread, two are local health care workers while three remain under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are currently outbreaks of the virus at 10 local workplaces — six are at farms in Kingsville and Leamington while the other four are at workplaces in Windsor, Tecumseh and Leamington.

The health unit is also reporting outbreaks at three long-term care homes.

The affected homes are Chartwell Leamington in Leamington, Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor.

The region's COVID-19 death toll remains at 69 while 1,433 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.