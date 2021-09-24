Health unit reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are considered community, one is outbreak related and seven are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 302 active cases in the community, with 190 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,113 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,109 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and three outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,473 cases since the pandemic began with 18,720 listed as resolved.

There have been 451 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 604,560 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.