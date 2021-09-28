Health unit reports 37 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death

The local health unit is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 50s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are considered community, five are outbreak related, one is travel and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 288 active cases in the community, with 122 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,173 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,169 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

37 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,627 cases since the pandemic began with 18,885 listed as resolved.

There have been 454 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 609,497 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.