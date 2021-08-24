Health Unit Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community, one is travel related and 31 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 388 active cases in the community, with 178 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,519 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 515 are the Delta variant.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,695 cases since the pandemic began with 16,868 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 567,433 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 78.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

71.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.