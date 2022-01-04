Health unit reports 38 active COVID-19 cases in hospital with five in the ICU

The local health unit is reporting 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced no additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex since last Thursday and 1,869 new cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 194 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 137 are community acquired, 12 are travel, five are outbreak related and 1,521 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 2,289 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,749 variants of concern cases in the region.

Eight have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,850 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,480 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, eight community outbreaks, and four outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The region has now recorded 26,822 cases since the pandemic began with 24,038 listed as resolved.

There have been 495 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 820,556 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.