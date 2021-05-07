Health Unit Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, one is travel related and 17 are still under investigation.

There have been 1080 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 988 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, two have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 366 active cases in the community, 165 are variant of concern cases.

Eight confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,715 cases since the pandemic began with 14,935 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 183,695 doses of the vaccine has been administered.