Health unit reports 43 new COVID-19 cases and one more death

The local health unit is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 16 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, one is outbreak related, one is travel and 18 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 261 active cases in the community, with 161 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,673 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,661 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, eight school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at retirement home.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,195 cases since the pandemic began with 19,474 listed as resolved.

There have been 460 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 627,195 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.