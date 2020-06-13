Health Unit Reports 46 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Saturday.

According to the health unit, 41 of those cases are from the agri-farm sector and one was a health care worker.

Three workplaces in Kingsville, Ont. and six in Leamington, Ont. are reported to have outbreaks of the virus. Country Village long term care home in Woodslee, Ont. has been added to the outbreak list and is the only facility on that list currently.

A total of 1,179 people have now tested positive for the virus in Essex County, 67 people have died from COVID-19 and 701 have recovered.

Ontario saw 266 new cases for a total of 31,992 positive tests and nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, according to CTV.

There are 425 new cases of the virus across Canada for a total of 98,368 and 8,105 deaths — 59,333 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases across the country 30,930.