Health Unit Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 50s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is related to an outbreak, 25 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community and 16 are still under investigation.

There have been 806 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 728 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 452 active cases in the community, 149 are variant of concern cases.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,292 cases since the pandemic began with 14,426 listed as resolved.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, two school outbreaks and there is an outbreak at a long term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 155,183 doses of the vaccine has been administered.