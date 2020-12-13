Health Unit Reports 51 New Cases of COVID-19 and One Additional Death Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with one additional death.

The latest person to pass away due to complications related to the virus is a woman in her 70s from the community bringing the region's death count to 91.

Of the new cases identified Sunday, six were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two were acquired through community spread while the remaining 43 are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has 4,568 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are currently outbreaks at nine workplaces, eight long-term care homes and two schools.

The region moves into the Grey-Lockdown level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework Monday morning — along with that, all students are moving to online learning for the week leading to the Christmas break.