Health unit reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, four are outbreak related and 36 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 509 active cases in the community, with 266 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,994 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 978 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

The health unit has listed a second community outbreak at the Ciociaro Club where the Delta Variant was detected.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,230 cases since the pandemic began with 17,282 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 575,008 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 79.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

72.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.