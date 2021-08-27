Health unit reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 62 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 472 active cases in the community, with 250 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,741 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 738 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,904 cases since the pandemic began with 16,993 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 570,348 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 78.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

71.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.