Health Unit Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, three related to outbreaks, 29 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community and 35 are still under investigation.

There have been 590 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 516 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 486 active cases in the community, 29 per cent are variant of concern cases.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,965 cases since the pandemic began with 14,068 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 411 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 140,510 doses of the vaccine has been administered.