Health Unit Reports 77 New COVID-19 Cases

The local health unit is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over the past few days.

According to the health unit, 20 cases were reported August 7, 32 cases were reported August 8 and 25 cases were reported on August 9.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 24 are considered community, four are travel related and 30 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 140 active cases in the community, with 52 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,079 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,832 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 83 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

Two confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,035 cases since the pandemic began with 16,459 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 550,106 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

68.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.