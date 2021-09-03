Health unit reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, three are outbreak related, four are due to travel and 46 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 519 active cases in the community, with 361 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 3,200 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,198 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,363 cases since the pandemic began with 17,405 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 577,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 79.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

72.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.