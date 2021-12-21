Health unit reports additional COVID-19 death and 63 new cases

The local health unit is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home or retirement home.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 16 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are community acquired, two are travel, two are outbreak related, and 33 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 550 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,164 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,841 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,124 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 17 school/child care outbreaks, seven community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

29 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,524 cases since the pandemic began with 22,490 listed as resolved.

There have been 484 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 744,361 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.