Health unit reports additional COVID-19 death and 73 new high risk cases

The local health unit is reporting 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 73 new high risk cases and one more death in Windsor-Essex but adds due to routine data cleanup, the overall number of deaths remains unchanged.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 481 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the region.

Three are workplace outbreaks, 11 are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and 10 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 573 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.2 per cent have received two doses.

52.8 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.