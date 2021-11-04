Health unit reports additional death and 18 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 60s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, and two are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 176 active cases in the community, with 112 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,999 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,985 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks, three school outbreaks, and five community outbreaks.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,608 cases since the pandemic began with 19,967 listed as resolved.

There have been 465 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 640,984 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.