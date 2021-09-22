Health unit reports additional death and 50 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 22 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, two are travel related and 18 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 347 active cases in the community, with 212 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,047 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,021 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

22 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,408 cases since the pandemic began with 18,610 listed as resolved.

There have been 451 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 601,509 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

75.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.