Health unit reports additional death and 73 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 50s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 26 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 are considered community, one is outbreak related, and 36 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 546 active cases in the community, with 367 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,541 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,538 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

24 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,786 cases since the pandemic began with 17,796 listed as resolved.

There have been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 585,336 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

73.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.