Health Unit Reports Eight New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

COVID-19 numbers continue to stay low in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting just eight new cases Saturday and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, four are being blamed on community spread, two on close contact with another confirmed case, one is the result of travel outside of North America while one is outbreak related.

The region has now seen 16,803 confirmed cases of the virus along with 434 deaths.

One workplace and one community outbreak are being reported as well.

There are currently seven people in hospital for treatment while 409,445 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.