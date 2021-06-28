Health Unit Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are community acquired, one is travel related outside of North America and three are still under investigation.

There have been 1,961 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,801 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

There are now 59 active cases in the community, with seven being variant of concern cases.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,817 cases since the pandemic began with 16,324 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 417,467 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.1 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

41.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.