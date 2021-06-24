Health Unit Reports Elevated Rates of Fentanyl-Related ED Visits

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert after an increased number of substance use-related visits to the hospital.

Between June 14 and June 20 there were 30 substance use-related emergency related visits flagged by the system, as well as 19 Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) overdose notifications received.

The health unit says these numbers actually don't meet the threshold for an alert but one was still issued because of the number cases that involved fentanyl — including seven fentanyl overdoses and 12 non-overdoses.