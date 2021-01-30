Health Unit Reports Five Deaths and 31 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting just 31 new cases of the virus Saturday bringing the region's total 12,040.

Of the new cases, 10 are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on community spread, five were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while 10 others remain under investigation.

But it's not all positive news as five additional deaths are being reported as well.

The latest to pass away are two women and a man from the community as well as a man and woman from long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 316 people die from complications related to COVID-19.

There are currently outbreaks at 18 workplaces and 17 long-term care homes along with six hospital outbreaks.