Health unit reports five more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 432 new high risk cases and five additional deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 60s and two women in their 80s — from the community.

The health unit is also reporting the death of a man in his 70s and a man in his 100s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 1,268 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 77 active outbreaks in the region.

15 are workplace outbreaks, 26 are community outbreaks, 10 are hospital outbreaks and 26 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 548 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.1 per cent have received two doses.

50.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.