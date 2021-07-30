Health Unit Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and two are considered community.

According to the health unit, there are now 25 active cases in the community, with three being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,002 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,822 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 17 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,883 cases since the pandemic began with 16,423 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 537,747 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 75.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

66.0 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.