Health Unit Reports Net Decrease of Two COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

Due to a routine data clean up of historical COVID-19 cases, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a net decrease of two cases in the region.

According to the health unit, there are now 28 active cases in the community, with eight being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,975 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,812 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,832 cases since the pandemic began with 16,369 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 462,122 doses have been administered to WEC residents doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.8 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

52.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.