Health Unit Reports Net Increase of 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a net increase of 11 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday in the region.

According to the health unit, there are now 45 active cases in the community, with nine being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,973 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,812 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,843 cases since the pandemic began with 16,364 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 451,898 doses have been administered to WEC residents doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

50.3 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.