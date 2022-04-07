Health unit reports one more COVID-19 death and 145 new high risk cases

The local health unit is reporting 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 145 new high risk cases and and one additional death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 383 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and 11 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 596 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51.1 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.