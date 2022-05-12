Health unit reports one more COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 80 new high risk cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex since Tuesday. (May 10)

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 90s from the community.

WECHU says there are now 150 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreaks and 12 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 620 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.9 per cent have received two doses.

51.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 23,182 local residents have received a fourth dose.