Health Unit Reports Only Three New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,942 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,793 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 15 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 63 active cases in the community, with 24 being variant of concern cases.

Six confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,784 cases since the pandemic began with 16,287 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 381,384 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 73.4 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

32.4 per cent of adults (18 and over) have received both doses of the vaccine.