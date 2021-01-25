Health Unit Reports Spike in Drug Overdoses in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a spike in drug-related overdoses.

According to the release, the surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

Officials say nine fentanyl and one methamphetamine overdose were reported at area emergency departments — much higher than historical numbers.

The health unit says the powerful opioid carfentanil may have played a roll in some more recent overdoses as well. Veterinarians use the drug to tranquilize or sedate large animals and only a small amount can be fatal to humans.

Regional health care professionals continue to monitor the situation, according to the release.

Information on how to identify and react in the event of an overdose can be found on the

Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy website.